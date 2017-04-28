Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

The statistics office is to release its preliminary CPI data for April at 1200.

UKRAINIAN WORKERS

Polish companies requested to hire 458,600 Ukrainian workers in the first quarter of 2017 after they hired 1.26 million in whole of 2016, Puls Biznesu daily reported, quoting official data.

JPMORGAN

JPMorgan Chase's decision on choosing Warsaw as a place for its new back-office operations centre is expected in mid-May, Puls Biznesu reported.

CENTRAL AIRPORT

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is ready to co-finance Poland's planned new central airport, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

BREXIT

European stock exchanges should work hard to not allow business to move from London to Asia and other destination out of Europe, Luxembourg stock exchange secretary general Maurice Bauer told Rzeczpospolita daily.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

