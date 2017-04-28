Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
The statistics office is to release its preliminary CPI data
for April at 1200.
UKRAINIAN WORKERS
Polish companies requested to hire 458,600 Ukrainian workers
in the first quarter of 2017 after they hired 1.26 million in
whole of 2016, Puls Biznesu daily reported, quoting official
data.
JPMORGAN
JPMorgan Chase's decision on choosing Warsaw as a place for
its new back-office operations centre is expected in mid-May,
Puls Biznesu reported.
CENTRAL AIRPORT
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is ready to co-finance
Poland's planned new central airport, Rzeczpospolita daily said.
BREXIT
European stock exchanges should work hard to not allow
business to move from London to Asia and other destination out
of Europe, Luxembourg stock exchange secretary general Maurice
Bauer told Rzeczpospolita daily.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)