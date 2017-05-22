Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PKO BP

Poland's largest lender, PKO BP, on Monday reported an 18 percent fall in first-quarter net profit to 525 million zloty ($140.15 million), mainly due to changes in the way contributions for bank guarantee fund are booked this year.

PZU

Poland's biggest insurer does not need to increase mandatory car insurance further, but it will be monitoring situation closely, PZU's chief executive told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE

Norwegian firm Kongsberg Automotive will hire 1000 people in its third auto part factory in Poland in Brzesc Kujawski, 210 kilometres north-west of Warsaw, Puls Biznesu daily said.

LED COMPANY IPO

Silvair, a company specialising in software for light systems, may debut on the Warsaw stock exchange. The firm is worth 200 million zloty, Puls Biznesu said.

