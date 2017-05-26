Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
PGNiG
The state-run gas firm PGNiG plans to launch extraction of
oil and natural gas from the Norwegian deposit Gina Krog in
August, daily Parkiet reported citing the company's Chief
Executive Piotr Wozniak.
MEDICOVER
Medical firm Medicover will likely invest in Poland and in
Germany two-thirds of the money it raised in its initial public
offering, the company's Chief Executive Fredrik Ragmark said.
INFORMAL ECONOMY
Poland's informal economy, also called the grey economy, may
be worth 22.2 percent of the country's official gross domestic
product, Rzeczpospolita daily reported citing experts.
BOSCH UNIT
The Polish unit of Bosch has ended last year with a revenue
exceeding 5 billion zlotys ($1.34 billion), nearly 8 percent
more than in the previous year, Puls Biznesu daily reported.
