a day ago
Poland - Factors to Watch July 11
July 11, 2017 / 5:58 AM / a day ago

Poland - Factors to Watch July 11

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

Pge, Orange

Poland's biggest power group PGE and France's Orange local unit compete to buy a power and gas selling utility owned by cable operator Multimedia, valued at around 50 million zlotys ($13.44 million), Puls Biznesu daily said quoting unnamed sources.

Fuel

The price of fuels in Poland may increase by 0.25 zlotys per litre, starting from September, if the parliament passes the draft bill on new road fees this week, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.

Coal

Polish government is not determined to build new brown coal mines as they are too expensive, Parkiet daily said quoting unnamed sources.

Energy

Poland's planned capacity market, in which electricity producers are paid for keeping power reserves and not just for generating electricity, will cost 27 billion zlotys in 10 years and will be financed by final consumers, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.7212 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.