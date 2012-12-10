WARSAW Dec 10 Poland's government will on Tuesday discuss plans by Fiat Auto Poland to lay off a third of its workforce, Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Janusz Piechocinski said.

Piechocinski was quoted as saying by newspaper Rzeczpospolita on Monday that the government wants to talk to the unit of Italy's Fiat on "a significant correction of the company's announcement".

Fiat Auto Poland said on Friday it aims to cut around 1500 jobs in its plant in Tychy, south of Poland, due to falling demand for cars in Europe. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Greg Mahlich)