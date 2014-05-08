WARSAW May 8 Italian carmaker Fiat Chrysler
plans to invest 2.36 billion zlotys ($784 million) to
upgrade its Tychy factory in southern Poland where it plans to
start production of the all-new B-class car, Polish Puls Biznesu
daily said on Thursday.
The planned investment should be made by the end of 2017 and
will include upgrading production lines, as well as new
technology purchases, according to the newspaper, which cited
the Polish Fiat press office as its source.
The Italian carmaker is to hire 420 new employees on top of
the current 3,000 in Poland. Some 96 percent of the production
is to be exported including to North America, Puls Biznesu said.
Reuters was unable to reach the Polish Fiat press office for
comment on Thursday morning. Officials at Fiat's Italian
headquarters had no comment.
($1 = 3.0099 Polish zlotys)
