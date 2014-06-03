* France says will honour 1.2 bln euro deal for carriers
* Says there is no need for Poland to be concerned
* Obama set to add pressure on Paris during France visit
By John Irish
PARIS, June 3 Poland's foreign minister urged
France on Tuesday to cancel a 1.2 billion euro ($1.66 billion)
contract to sell Mistral helicopter carriers to Russia, saying
these would be used to threaten east European nations.
The United States and some European partners have been
urging Paris to reconsider its supply of high-tech military
hardware to Moscow following Russian action in Ukraine,
including its annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in March.
Asked if France should deliver the two vessels, Radoslaw
Sikorski told Le Monde newspaper: "No, because Russian generals
have already said what these ships will be used for: to threaten
Russia's neighbours in the Black Sea and that means Europe's
partners. I don't think France would want to be in the position
of supplying efficient weapons to an aggressor."
France has so far rebuffed those calls, saying that
cancelling the deal would do more damage to Paris than Moscow
and illustrating the limitations of European Union sanctions
meant to punish Russia.
French foreign ministry spokesman Romain Nadal told
reporters there was no change in his government's position and
that Polish authorities were fully aware of that.
"There is no reason (for them) to be concerned," he said.
The first carrier, the Vladivostok, is due to be delivered
by the last quarter of 2014.
Sikorski was speaking ahead of French President Francois
Hollande's visit to Poland on Wednesday.
The Polish criticism comes amid concerns within the French
defence industry that the intransigence over the Mistral deal is
having an impact on potential contracts there.
"It is getting tense. Poland blames France for an
insufficient response in defending Ukraine," said an executive
from a French firm negotiating a military contract in Poland.
U.S. PRESSURE
U.S. President Barack Obama is due in Paris for bilateral
talks with Hollande on Thursday, and U.S. officials have said he
will bring up the Mistral sale, piling pressure on Paris.
U.S. lawmakers urged France on May 29 to cancel the sale of
the carriers and suggested that NATO buy or lease them instead.
Nadal reiterated France's position that there was no need
for Paris to review the contract until the European Union opted
a further round of sanctions against Russia and said that other
countries, including Britain, would also have to consider
measures in the energy and financial sectors.
"We previously mentioned that if the Russians blocked the
May and June elections, we (the EU) would move to a third level
of sanctions," he said.
"At that point the problem would be raised for all countries
like Russian investments in Britain or for this or that country
that buys gas from Russia. That's not the order of the day for
now."
Underscoring the difficulties for Paris, the Russian defence
ministry has warned that France would have to repay the cost of
the contract and additional penalties if it cancelled the deal.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is also due to meet
Hollande after the French leader holds talks with Obama.
The long-discussed French sale was Moscow's first major
foreign arms purchase in the two decades since the demise of the
Soviet Union. Former President Nicolas Sarkozy hailed the
signing of the Mistral contract as evidence the Cold War was
over. It has created about 1,000 jobs in France.
