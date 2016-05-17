WARSAW May 17 Poland's central bank could
provide Swiss francs to Polish banks to help them pay back their
foreign liabilities if Swiss franc mortgages were converted into
zlotys, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna newspaper said quoting a
presidential aide.
Over half-a-million Poles took on Swiss franc-denominated
mortgages in the past, only to see repayment costs rise as the
franc appreciated during and after the financial crisis.
Improving the situation of the indebted Poles was one of the
election promises of the conservative Law and Justice party
(PiS), which won the elections in October last year. In April,
the head of PiS, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said the central bank will
have to be involved in fixing the issue.
"From the technical side, banks will have to buy francs to
pay them back to those who are financing them or to terminate
transactions which are hedging the exchange rate," Marek Dietl,
a member of a presidential panel tasked with finding a solution
to the issue of Swiss franc mortgages, told the newspaper.
"With an operation on such a scale this could have an impact
on the FX market. So francs could be provided by the central
bank," he said.
Dietl added that the central bank could first sign an
agreement with the Swiss National Bank to possibly swap euros
for francs and then provide them to Polish banks for the zlotys.
The central bank should not create its own solution, print
money to buy out the loans or use its reserves, Dietl said.
The president's office will likely present a new proposal
regarding Swiss franc loans in June, the paper also said.
Earlier in May, Adam Glapinski, the president's candidate to
head the central bank, said the bank is not being involved in
solving the problem of loans denominated in Swiss francs.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)