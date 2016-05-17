WARSAW May 17 Poland's central bank could provide Swiss francs to Polish banks to help them pay back their foreign liabilities if Swiss franc mortgages were converted into zlotys, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna newspaper said quoting a presidential aide.

Over half-a-million Poles took on Swiss franc-denominated mortgages in the past, only to see repayment costs rise as the franc appreciated during and after the financial crisis.

Improving the situation of the indebted Poles was one of the election promises of the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), which won the elections in October last year. In April, the head of PiS, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said the central bank will have to be involved in fixing the issue.

"From the technical side, banks will have to buy francs to pay them back to those who are financing them or to terminate transactions which are hedging the exchange rate," Marek Dietl, a member of a presidential panel tasked with finding a solution to the issue of Swiss franc mortgages, told the newspaper.

"With an operation on such a scale this could have an impact on the FX market. So francs could be provided by the central bank," he said.

Dietl added that the central bank could first sign an agreement with the Swiss National Bank to possibly swap euros for francs and then provide them to Polish banks for the zlotys.

The central bank should not create its own solution, print money to buy out the loans or use its reserves, Dietl said.

The president's office will likely present a new proposal regarding Swiss franc loans in June, the paper also said.

Earlier in May, Adam Glapinski, the president's candidate to head the central bank, said the bank is not being involved in solving the problem of loans denominated in Swiss francs. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)