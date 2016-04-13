BRIEF-Cleantech Invest: portfolio company ResQ Club buys competitor in Germany
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY RESQ CLUB AQUIRES COMPETITOR AND ATTRACTS FUNDING FROM GERMAN INVESTORS
WARSAW, April 13 Poland's presidential office aims to conclude works on its Swiss franc-denominated loans conversion plan at the turn of May and June, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The president's office set up a panel of experts who will be responsible for coming up with a plan to resolve the issue of Swiss franc loans. One of the main tasks is to find a solution allowing to spread the cost over years, it said.
Earlier solutions suggested by president would cost the sector 67 billion zlotys ($17.69 billion), a sum analysts say would be unbearable for lenders struggling with record-low interest rates and strict capital regulations. ($1 = 3.7872 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)
May 16 Islamic banks have continued to expand their balance sheets and capital buffers, but the era of double-digit growth rates could be coming to an end while asset quality concerns creep up, an industry oversight body said on Tuesday.