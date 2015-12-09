WARSAW Dec 9 Poland's justice minister Zbigniew Ziobro said on Wednesday that he may order a check on whether Swiss franc-denominated mortgages were granted legally.

"The future prosecutor general's office actions, if it is merged with the Justice Ministry, for sure create a chance to find out how such loans were granted, whether there were no actions that breached the law," Ziobro told a news conference.

More than 500,000 Poles took mortgages in Swiss franc several years ago to benefit from low rates, but since the franc almost doubled its value against the zloty currency, installment rose, and some credit holders started to demand state's help in resolving the issue. (Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)