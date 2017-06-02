* So-called Open Season process to start on June 6
* Survey will help operators confirm demand for capacities
* Results key for final investment decision
(Adds details, quotes)
WARSAW/COPENHAGEN, June 2 Poland and Denmark
will launch a key survey next week to determine demand for
capacity in a planned gas pipeline linking the two countries, a
project which could allow Poland to import up to 10 billion
cubic metres (bcm) of gas from Norway.
Poland imports most of the 15-16 bcm of gas it consumes
annually from Russia and hopes deliveries from Norway, as well
as by sea through its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on
the Baltic coast, will reduce that reliance.
The so-called Open Season procedure to be launched by the
Polish and Danish gas system operators on June 6, is a market
survey that will help confirm the extent of gas demand and the
required capacity for the Baltic Pipe.
"The preliminary study shows that the project could bring
economic benefits for both Poland and Denmark, improved security
of gas supply and further diversification of energy sources in
the EU," said Danish climate and energy minister Lars Christian
Lilleholt in a statement.
But he said there was still a lot of uncertainty around the
economics of the project and the results of the market survey
would be important for the final investment decision.
"The government will later have to make a decision on more
binding phases of the project. It will be crucial to confirm
that there will be significant economic gains for Denmark and
that the project does not entail unnecessary risks," he said.
Poland's state-run gas firm PGNiG, which buys most
of its gas from Russia's Gazprom, has said previously
it would book almost all of the capacity offered.
PGNiG plans to replace Russian supplies with gas deliveries
from Norway and LNG after 2022, when its long-term deal with
Gazprom expires.
Danish gas system operator Energinet.dk said on Friday the
goal was to start gas transmission services by Oct. 1, 2022 and
more details would be given on June 6.
Poland's ruling conservative Law and Justice party (PiS)
revived the plan for the pipeline, which dates back to 2001, in
2015 and said it was a top priority.
Since then it has struggled to convince Norway and Denmark
to join in and negotiations have been tough, mostly on how to
split the costs, which have not been disclosed.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Stine Jacobsen; editing
by David Clarke)