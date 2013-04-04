WARSAW, April 4 Trade on Poland's gas exchange increased nearly 4.5 fold in March compared with the previous month, due to regulatory changes that encouraged gas resale, the Polish power exchange POLPX said on Thursday.

Poland launched the natural gas exchange in December, taking a step toward liberalising eastern Europe's biggest gas market in line with European Union (EU) requirements. Trade was nearly non-existent in the first weeks.

In the first quarter, the total volume of all 142 transactions in the gas market reached 191,744 megawatts per hour. In March volume peaked at 156,665 MWh compared with 34,945 MWh in February.

The increase stemmed from the energy regulator's decision in February to waive a requirement that had prevented the resale of wholesale natural gas.

Poland, which consumes almost 15 billion cubic metres of gas annually wants 70 percent of gas consumed in the country to be sold via the fledgling gas exchange by the middle of next year to help lower prices and open the market.