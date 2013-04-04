WARSAW, April 4 Trade on Poland's gas exchange
increased nearly 4.5 fold in March compared with the previous
month, due to regulatory changes that encouraged gas resale, the
Polish power exchange POLPX said on Thursday.
Poland launched the natural gas exchange in December, taking
a step toward liberalising eastern Europe's biggest gas market
in line with European Union (EU) requirements. Trade was nearly
non-existent in the first weeks.
In the first quarter, the total volume of all 142
transactions in the gas market reached 191,744 megawatts per
hour. In March volume peaked at 156,665 MWh compared with 34,945
MWh in February.
The increase stemmed from the energy regulator's decision in
February to waive a requirement that had prevented the resale of
wholesale natural gas.
Poland, which consumes almost 15 billion cubic metres of gas
annually wants 70 percent of gas consumed in the country to be
sold via the fledgling gas exchange by the middle of next year
to help lower prices and open the market.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Michael Kahn and
Helen Massy-Beresford)