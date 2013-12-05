WARSAW Dec 5 Poland's power exchange and energy
regulator sees an increased number of foreign players entering
the local gas trade, as the country's attempts to diversify
supplies and launch new financial products promise a boost in
liquidity.
Poland started the gas exchange at the end of 2012 to comply
with European Union requirements for the country to liberalise
its 14 billion cubic metre gas market dominated by
state-controlled monopoly PGNiG.
Since December 2012, when the exchange saw just one
transaction, the energy market regulator URE has granted 15
foreign gas trade licences, allowing entry to the market, and is
now working on another eight.
New gas links and a planned liquefied natural gas terminal
on the country's Baltic coast should increase volumes to make
trading more attractive in eastern Europe's biggest economy,
said Ireneusz Lazor, the head of Poland's power exchange POLPX.
"We see an increased interest among foreign entities in our
gas market," Lazor said. "Increasing the number of supply
directions may result in growing liquidity on the exchange and
the development of our products and instruments."
Poland, which imports by pipeline most of the gas it
consumes from Russia, plans to open a liquefied gas terminal in
Swinoujscie on the Baltic Sea in 2014.
The country is also working on new cross-border links to
connect its gas network with neighbouring nations, including
Germany and the Czech Republic. Exchange officials have also
said they would like to introduce financially-settled products
to further boost trading.
"We have recorded a significant increase in the number of
entities interested in gas trading on the Polish market, which
is reflected in the constantly growing number of licences,"
regulator URE said in response to emailed questions.
Other players are also seeking to exploit growing liquidity
in the region. The Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe is
in partnership with Vienna's Central European Gas Hub plant to
launch Czech gas futures trading on December 9.
Poland's gas exchange, owned by the Warsaw Stock Exchange,
got a boost when the country required gas companies to sell 30
percent of the volume supplied to the network via the exchange
by the end of 2013, 40 percent next year and 55 percent in 2015.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; additional reporting by
Pawel Bernat; editing by Michael Kahn and Keiron Henderson)