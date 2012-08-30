WARSAW Aug 30 Poland should oblige gas monopoly PGNiG to go through an exchange to sell 35 to 42 percent of the country's gas, which would allow regulators to remove caps on prices for industrial users, consultancy PwC said on Thursday.

State-controlled PGNiG currently sells nearly all of the gas available in Poland, of which around 70 percent goes to industry and the rest to individuals. Gas prices are capped by energy market regulator URE.

Poland plans to set up a gas exchange in the fourth quarter and to pare the dominant position of PGNiG in the 14 billion cubic metre (bcm) market, the largest in Central and Eastern Europe.

The regulator initially hoped that up to 70 percent of Poland's gas consumption would be offered in auctions, but PGNiG stepped up opposition to that plan in recent months.

PGNiG and the regulator eventually agreed that the monopoly would offer at least 0.1 bcm of gas per quarter at the launch of the exchange, less than 1 percent of Poland's gas consumption.

According to experts at PwC, that volume is not enough for the regulator to stop setting tariffs and to eventually create a gas market in Poland.

"The minimum level should amount to 35 percent," Mateusz Konieczny, senior associate at PwC's energy department, said at a press conference.

Obliging PGNiG to sell part of its production on the exchange copies an idea introduced by Poland in 2010 for utilities, a step taken as part of liberalising its power market.

Local utilities were ordered by law to sell 15 percent of their power on the market, which boosted liquidity on power exchange POLPX and helped make the market competitive.

Poland is currently overhauling its energy laws. The Economy Ministry in December 2011 made public three draft bills on energy, gas and renewables, which are expected to be enacted in early 2013 after several postponements.

The draft gas law included no moves to require that gas be sold on the exchange, but the idea has surfaced in the past few months and is likely to be included in an update to the bill, PwC said.

PwC's experts also said Poland must change other laws to enhance access to gas infrastructure and simplify contracting, among other measures. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; editing by Jane Baird)