WARSAW, Sept 5 Poland's financial market
watchdog KNF has approved regulations for trading gas and
settling transactions on the power exchange POLPX, another step
toward opening up Central and Eastern Europe's largest gas
market to competition.
The Warsaw Stock Exchange, which controls POLPX,
said on Wednesday putting in place the trading rules was needed
as part of the process to launch a gas exchange in the fourth
quarter of 2012.
Poland is required by the European Union to free its
14-billion cubic metres (bcm) gas market, dominated by
state-controlled monopoly PGNiG.
PGNiG and the energy market regulator URE have agreed the
monopoly would offer at least 0.1 bcm of gas per quarter at the
launch of the exchange, less than 1 percent of Poland's gas
consumption.
But experts believe that it will not be enough to make the
market fully competitive, indicating at least 35 percent of
Poland's gas consumption should be traded on the gas exchange.
