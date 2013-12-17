WARSAW Dec 17 Polish energy market regulator URE aproved a 1.5 percent average rise in the price of gas that monopoly PGNiG will charge its clients in the first half of 2014, URE said on Tuesday.

URE also approved a 6.2-6.5 percent cut in 2014 elecricity prices for households due to low prices on the wholesale market. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)