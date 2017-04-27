WARSAW, April 27 Poland has signed an agreement to receive its first liquefied natural gas supplies (LNG) from the U.S., Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Thursday.

"Yes, this is a very important agreement, favourable in financial terms," Szydlo told public broadcaster TVP Info, adding that the deal will help Poland further reduce reliance on gas supplies from Russia.

Cheniere Energy will make the first spot delivery in mid June, Maciej Wozniak, deputy head of state-run PGNiG was quoted as saying by news agency PAP. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Susan Thomas)