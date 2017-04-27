BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
WARSAW, April 27 Poland has signed an agreement to receive its first liquefied natural gas supplies (LNG) from the U.S., Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Thursday.
"Yes, this is a very important agreement, favourable in financial terms," Szydlo told public broadcaster TVP Info, adding that the deal will help Poland further reduce reliance on gas supplies from Russia.
Cheniere Energy will make the first spot delivery in mid June, Maciej Wozniak, deputy head of state-run PGNiG was quoted as saying by news agency PAP. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Susan Thomas)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.