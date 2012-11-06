WARSAW Nov 6 Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom cut the price paid for gas imports by Poland's PGNiG by more than 15 percent, Poland's Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Tuesday.

"It is slightly more than 15 percent," Budzanowski told broadcaster TVN CNBC when asked whether the cut in the price of imported gas amounted to 15 percent. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)