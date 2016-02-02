WARSAW Feb 2 Poland's largest gas distributor
PGNiG has filed a claim against Russia's Gazprom
as part of an arbitration process in which PGNiG is
seeking a cut in the price of gas from its main supplier.
Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo (PGNiG) did not give
any details of its claim filed with Swedish arbitrators on
Monday, but said the process did not exclude talks that could
allow both sides to strike a deal.
PGNiG, Gazprom and Poland's energy ministry declined to
comment on Tuesday.
Gazprom's prices for Poland, which uses around 16 billion
cubic metres (bcm) of gas annually, have been among the highest
in Europe and PGNiG has said it expected a discount.
Gazprom and PGNiG have a contract which runs until 2022
under which the Russian firm supplies Poland with up to 10.2 bcm
of natural gas per year. The contract allows for negotiation
windows when the price can be reviewed.
Poland is trying to reduce its reliance on imported energy
from Russia, but still more than a half of the gas it consumes
is imported from its former imperial master. The dependency is
even bigger in terms of oil.
"Most probably PGNiG wants Gazprom to change the
price-setting formula in order to cut the price. There are
political expectations that prices will be cut, no matter how
realistic it is," a gas sector expert said.
"The whole procedure may drag for a very long time and the
outcome is hard to predict," the expert added.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Anna Koper; Additional
reporting in MOSCOW by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark
Potter)