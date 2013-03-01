* Polish Q4 2012 GDP at 1.1 pct y/y vs 0.9 pct expected

* Growth lowest in nearly 3-1/2 years, exports sole driver

* Private consumption falls first time since at least 1995

* Set for lower long-term growth (Adds details, analyst)

By Adrian Krajewski and Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, March 1 Poland's economy grew at the slowest rate in three and a half years at the end of 2012 and an unprecedented fall in consumption showed one of Europe's few recent success stories is over, at least for now.

Year on year numbers in a country of 38 million that dominates the EU's eastern wing were somewhat better than economists had feared, but growth on the quarter slowed to within the margin of error at just 0.2 percent.

The economy had been propped up by huge EU-funded infrastructure projects ahead of last year's European soccer championships, allied to a boom in credit for consumers who only started borrowing seriously after joining the bloc in 2004.

But with Polish companies' main European markets, even those in Germany, struggling, the flow of negative economic news from the euro zone has helped convince Poles to tighten the purse strings.

Households paid off almost as much debt as they borrowed last year and Friday's gross domestic product (GDP) numbers showed an expansion of just 1.1 percent - better than a forecast 0.9 but less than a quarter of the rate it was growing at just a year earlier.

"The second quarter brought a record drop in private consumption, domestic demand continues to fall. The entire growth in based on net exports, said Adam Antoniak, an economist at Poland's largest bank, Italian-owned Pekao.

"The only positive is the relatively small drop in investments, which was smaller than expected. We expect the trend to continue, meaning that a growth in household savings means that private consumption will continue to fall."

Separate data published on Friday showed Polish manufacturing activity shrank for the 11th straight month in February, but the pace of deterioration slowed.

The zloty and bond yields rose slightly after the data, reflecting expectations that the central bank might prove slightly more reticent in its campaign to stimulate growth. It is still expected to cut interest rates further from current levels of 3.75 percent that are just off an all-time low.

EMIGRES

Growth has been propped up since 2008 by a more expansionary approach to public spending than many of the Poles' western peers, helped by a far more responsible approach before the 2008 crisis then than that shown by Greece, Italy or Spain.

But the country's success in avoiding recession for most of its post-communist era is also a reflection of a population that has made the most of new-found market freedoms and the competitive advantages afforded by low wages and living costs.

Mass emigration to Western Europe has made Polish the second most-spoken language in the United Kingdom and helped fuel an expansion of small and medium-sized businesses that continues to profit its domestic economy.

Exports grew 2.5 percent on the year despite many of the euro zone economies companies serve being in recession, supporting expectations growth may have bottomed out.

"Data showing improving sentiment in Germany should allow for a recovery in the second half of the year," said Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at Bank Millennium.

The fall in investment was also smaller than in the previous quarter but it is likely to be consumers, and how much they borrow, that provides the key to growth going forward.

While fiscal policy has been supportive, fresh funds from a new European Union long-term budget are only likely to begin flowing into the economy in 2015, with funds from the previous perspective slowly running out. The government has announced a multi-billion programme of public investment, but first projects are likely to be launched only in the second half of the year.

Ordinary Poles, by contrast, still have the potential to borrow far more than they do currently, in comparison with even the most conservative economies in the developed world. Household debt in Poland averages only about 80 percent of annual output compared to 128 percent in Germany, never mind much higher levels in major borrowers like Britain or the United States.

One problem with that is the supply of capital, with international data showing Western banks - who dominate in Poland - are steadily reducing their exposure to eastern Europe's developing economies.

Another is the chicken and egg of domestic sentiment at a time when unemployment is rising for the first time in years. High profile layoffs at Fiat's Polish plants and state-controlled insurer PZU have added to the bearish mood.

"One may count on 2-3 quarters of economic revival," he says Pekao chief economist Marcin Mrowiec.

"But the question is whether European demand will also be able to power the Polish economy in 2014 (and beyond). Structural problems in Europe have not been solved and most Western European economies are burdened with high debt.

"I think Poland will not be able to grow faster than 3-4 percent in the coming years." (Writing by Marcin Goettig; editing by Patrick Graham)