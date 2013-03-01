* Polish Q4 2012 GDP at 1.1 pct y/y vs 0.9 pct expected
* Growth lowest in nearly 3-1/2 years, exports sole driver
* Private consumption falls first time since at least 1995
* Set for lower long-term growth
(Adds details, analyst)
By Adrian Krajewski and Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, March 1 Poland's economy grew at the
slowest rate in three and a half years at the end of 2012 and an
unprecedented fall in consumption showed one of Europe's few
recent success stories is over, at least for now.
Year on year numbers in a country of 38 million that
dominates the EU's eastern wing were somewhat better than
economists had feared, but growth on the quarter slowed to
within the margin of error at just 0.2 percent.
The economy had been propped up by huge EU-funded
infrastructure projects ahead of last year's European soccer
championships, allied to a boom in credit for consumers who only
started borrowing seriously after joining the bloc in 2004.
But with Polish companies' main European markets, even those
in Germany, struggling, the flow of negative economic news from
the euro zone has helped convince Poles to tighten the purse
strings.
Households paid off almost as much debt as they borrowed
last year and Friday's gross domestic product (GDP) numbers
showed an expansion of just 1.1 percent - better than a forecast
0.9 but less than a quarter of the rate it was growing at just a
year earlier.
"The second quarter brought a record drop in private
consumption, domestic demand continues to fall. The entire
growth in based on net exports, said Adam Antoniak, an economist
at Poland's largest bank, Italian-owned Pekao.
"The only positive is the relatively small drop in
investments, which was smaller than expected. We expect the
trend to continue, meaning that a growth in household savings
means that private consumption will continue to fall."
Separate data published on Friday showed Polish
manufacturing activity shrank for the 11th straight month in
February, but the pace of deterioration slowed.
The zloty and bond yields rose slightly after the data,
reflecting expectations that the central bank might prove
slightly more reticent in its campaign to stimulate growth. It
is still expected to cut interest rates further from current
levels of 3.75 percent that are just off an all-time low.
EMIGRES
Growth has been propped up since 2008 by a more expansionary
approach to public spending than many of the Poles' western
peers, helped by a far more responsible approach before the 2008
crisis then than that shown by Greece, Italy or Spain.
But the country's success in avoiding recession for most of
its post-communist era is also a reflection of a population that
has made the most of new-found market freedoms and the
competitive advantages afforded by low wages and living costs.
Mass emigration to Western Europe has made Polish the second
most-spoken language in the United Kingdom and helped fuel an
expansion of small and medium-sized businesses that continues to
profit its domestic economy.
Exports grew 2.5 percent on the year despite many of the
euro zone economies companies serve being in recession,
supporting expectations growth may have bottomed out.
"Data showing improving sentiment in Germany should allow
for a recovery in the second half of the year," said Grzegorz
Maliszewski, chief economist at Bank Millennium.
The fall in investment was also smaller than in the previous
quarter but it is likely to be consumers, and how much they
borrow, that provides the key to growth going forward.
While fiscal policy has been supportive, fresh funds from a
new European Union long-term budget are only likely to begin
flowing into the economy in 2015, with funds from the previous
perspective slowly running out. The government has announced a
multi-billion programme of public investment, but first projects
are likely to be launched only in the second half of the year.
Ordinary Poles, by contrast, still have the potential to
borrow far more than they do currently, in comparison with even
the most conservative economies in the developed world.
Household debt in Poland averages only about 80 percent of
annual output compared to 128 percent in Germany, never mind
much higher levels in major borrowers like Britain or the United
States.
One problem with that is the supply of capital, with
international data showing Western banks - who dominate in
Poland - are steadily reducing their exposure to eastern
Europe's developing economies.
Another is the chicken and egg of domestic sentiment at a
time when unemployment is rising for the first time in years.
High profile layoffs at Fiat's Polish plants and
state-controlled insurer PZU have added to the bearish mood.
"One may count on 2-3 quarters of economic revival," he says
Pekao chief economist Marcin Mrowiec.
"But the question is whether European demand will also be
able to power the Polish economy in 2014 (and beyond).
Structural problems in Europe have not been solved and most
Western European economies are burdened with high debt.
"I think Poland will not be able to grow faster than 3-4
percent in the coming years."
(Writing by Marcin Goettig; editing by Patrick Graham)