KRAKOW Nov 29 Polish economic growth will likely reach 1.4 percent in 2013, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday.

His comments came after the statistics office confirmed that gross domestic product rose an annual 1.9 percent in the third quarter, with a long-awaited rise in domestic demand boding well for a further pick-up.

"It will probably be at 1.4 percent in 2013," Tusk told reporters asked about growth in 2013. "For sure (growth) will top 2 percent in the fourth quarter".

Economists polled by Reuters see 2013 growth at 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)