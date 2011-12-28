WARSAW Dec 28 Polish head of Italy's
Generali said on Wednesday he eyed the sale of Belgian
KBC's unit and Poland's No.2 insurer Warta.
"Warta is an attractive asset, which still has big growth
prospects," Artur Olech told Radio PiN in an interview. "Warta
is worth taking a closer look."
KBC agreed with the European Commission in 2009 to divest
assets after receiving 7 billion euros ($9.15 billion) of state
aid during the financial crisis. It hired Goldman Sachs
and Merrill Lynch to sell Polish lender Kredyt Bank
and Warta.
