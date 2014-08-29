* Poles set to mark 75th anniversary of Nazi German invasion
* Germans staged mock seizure of radio station on eve of WW2
* Some Poles see links between Gliwice events, Ukraine
crisis
By Wojciech Zurawski
GLIWICE, Poland, Aug 29 Joachim Fulczyk still
remembers the fateful radio broadcast 75 years ago this weekend
that provided Adolf Hitler with a pretext to launch his invasion
of Poland that sparked World War Two.
Now 83, Fulczyk listened with his mother and aunt to a brief
address supposedly given by Polish saboteurs who had seized the
local radio station in Gleiwitz, then located inside Nazi
Germany, a few km from the Polish border.
"My mother, hearing the news (that Poles had taken the radio
station), told her sister 'this can't be true'," said Fulczyk,
who still lives in Gleiwitz, now known by its Polish name
Gliwice. The town became part of Poland after border changes
following the 1945 defeat of Hitler's Third Reich.
As Poles and Germans prepare to mark the 75th anniversary on
Monday of Hitler's invasion of Poland, historians and residents
of Gliwice recalled the seizure of the radio station - still
today Europe's tallest wooden structure - and drew parallels
with the role of media in modern conflicts such as Ukraine.
Andrzej Jarczewski, director of the museum now at the site
of the radio station, recounted how Germans posing as Poles
staged the attack on the evening of August 31, 1939, with the
aim of providing justification for a German invasion of Poland.
The seven-strong band, led by SS officer Alfred Helmut
Naujocks, broadcast a short anti-German message in Polish.
Hitler made a speech in Berlin the next day citing the
Gliwice attack and other similarly orchestrated incidents to
justify his decision to storm Poland. World War Two began two
days later when Britain and France declared war on Germany.
"The provocations in Gliwice and in some other places too
were necessary to allow Hitler to make his speech, to say 'we
are innocent, the Poles started this war'," said Jarczewski.
"It is in fact the first case in the world of using a civil
radio station to wage war," he said, noting that radio at that
time was the most powerful form of media.
PROPAGANDA WARS
"Today I can say, concerning the current situation in
Ukraine, that the Russian authorities are using a cyber army to
relay their own propaganda over the Internet," Jarczewski said.
In the Ukraine crisis, where Western-backed Kiev's forces
are fighting pro-Russian separatists, the Internet has become a
key battleground, with both sides using blogs, Facebook, Twitter
and other social media to blacken their opponents.
Supporters of President Vladimir Putin, both in cyberspace
and in Russian state media, depict the Ukrainian government as a
"fascist junta" bent on oppressing Russian-speakers in eastern
Ukraine. Their critics say such distortions of reality are
worthy of Hitler's own propaganda chief, Joseph Goebbels.
Some Poles see other parallels between the Gliwice incident
of 1939 and the current Ukraine crisis. Just as the Germans
pretended to be Poles, Russian forces used subterfuge to seize
Crimea in March, initially denying any link to the "little green
men" with no insignia who led the capture of the peninsula, but
later acknowledging they were taking orders from Moscow.
This week, residents of a village in eastern Ukraine said
they had spoken with "green men" they said were clearly Russian
but were trying to conceal their true identity.
The Kremlin continues to deny Ukrainian accusations that it
is sending weapons and soldiers to fight alongside the rebels.
"I fear now what is going on in the east of the continent,"
said Anna Kowalska, 73, a Gliwice resident.
Ukraine looms large in other ways. Many people in this part
of Poland originally come from the Lviv region of what is now
western Ukraine but was part of Poland before World War Two.
They were resettled further west in towns such as Gliwice after
the post-war border changes, which saw both Poland and
then-Soviet Ukraine shift sharply westwards, at Germany's
expense.
Edwin Jadzwa, 82, is one of those whose family had to move
from Lviv to the Gliwice area after the war, and he still feels
the weight of history as he sees current events unfold.
"Despite the flow of time, for me relations between Poland
and Ukraine are still a problem which has not been finally
resolved. That is why it is also hard for me to evaluate
Russian-Ukrainian relations," Jadzwa said.
On a brighter note, relations between Poland and Germany -
which are now economic partners within the European Union and
military allies in NATO - have never been better.
On Saturday evening, at exactly the same time as the German
band disguised as Poles attacked their own radio station 75
years ago, clergy from both Germany and Poland will hold prayers
for peace and reconciliation at the Gliwice radio station.
On Monday, German President Joachim Gauck will join his
Polish counterpart Bronislaw Komorowski in the Baltic port of
Gdansk - once Danzig in Germany - to commemorate the battle of
Westerplatte, the opening military clash of World War Two.
"There is no hostility towards Germans here (in Gliwice)
now," said Jan Wolakowski, 63. "That is all history. So much has
changed in our relations, mostly for the better."
