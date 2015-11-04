(Restores missing word in second paragraph.)
WARSAW Nov 4 Poland's Law and Justice party,
which won last month's election, does not want to worsen
relations with neighbouring Germany but does want talks on
issues separating the two countries, the potential new foreign
minister said on Wednesday.
"There are a few issues that are dividing us," Witold
Waszczykowski told the public television channel TVP Info. "For
example, in relation to security in our region, Germany does not
share our fears.
"They also do not share our fears over energy problems, and
these are the issues that need to be talked over," said
Waszczykowski, a deputy foreign minister in the previous
government led by the party, in 2005 to 2007.
The euro-sceptic party antagonised Germany and other big
European powers in 2007, when party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski,
then the prime minister, invoked the number of Poles killed by
the Nazis in World War Two to justify demands for greater voting
power within the EU.
The party has toned down its anti-European Union rhetoric
since then. Among other reasons, Warsaw needs cooperation from
other EU states to sustain sanctions on Russia over its
annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and its role in
destabilising eastern Ukraine.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Larry King)