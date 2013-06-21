BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
WARSAW, June 21 Poland's Getin Noble Bank plans to buy back up to 2.2 percent of its outstanding shares for 2.2 zlotys ($0.66) each, 16 percent above Friday's closing price, the bank said in a statement on Friday.
The buyback will start on June 24 and finish on July 4, the bank said. ($1 = 3.3098 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by David Goodman)
