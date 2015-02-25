BRIEF-Aldar properties awards AED 1.7 bln development contract for Yas Acres
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres
WARSAW Feb 25 Polish financial group Getin Holding does not plan to pay out dividend from its 2014 profit, its chief executive Piotr Kaczmarek said on Wednesday.
The group, controlled by Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, has not paid out any dividend from its previous year either. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago