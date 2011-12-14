BRIEF-Compulab files for U.S. IPO of up to $23 mln
* Compulab Ltd files for U.S. IPO of up to $23.0 million of ordinary shares - sec filing
WARSAW Dec 14 Polish financial group Getin Holding sold 50 percent plus 1 share of its insurance arm TU Europa to Germany's Talanx, while Talanx and Meiji Yasuda Life will jointly bid for the remaining Getin stake, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The 50 percent plus 1 share stake is worth 912 million zlotys ($262.11 million), the firm said. ($1 = 3.4794 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM