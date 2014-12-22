WARSAW Dec 22 Poland's Getin Noble Bank has agreed to sell a bad loans portfolio worth 1.93 billion zlotys ($555.5 million) for more than 300 million zlotys, it said on Monday.

Getin's signed its largest ever sale of non-performing loans with an unidentified international consortium.

The transaction includes non-performing retail, car and mortgage loans, and is to be conducted this and next year.

($1 = 3.4743 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely)