WARSAW Nov 24 Polish lender Getin Noble Bank said on Tuesday that it would have to pay an estimated 120 million zlotys ($30 million) into a state bank guarantee fund to cover the bankruptcy of a small local lender SK Bank.

The fee will have an impact on the lender's results in the fourth quarter of this year, it said in a statement. ($1 = 4.0064 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)