BRIEF-Wealth Management SPV to sell trust beneficial rights in hotel
* Says SPV which was set up with Japan-based unit of Goldman Sachs Group, will sell the trust beneficial rights in a hotel, which is located in Osaka
WARSAW, March 31 One of Poland's leading financial groups, Getin Holding, plans to buy back shares worth up to 80 million zlotys ($26.48 million), but at the same time the company wants to retain its 2013 profit, paying out no dividend, the firm said on Monday.
The company, owned by Poland's third richest man, Leszek Czarnecki, said in draft resolutions prepared for an April 28 shareholders meeting that it might conduct the buy-back at a price of 2.4-5 zlotys per share versus Monday's closing price of 3.25 zlotys.
Getin Holding's market capitalisation fell this year by almost 16 percent to 2.32 billion zlotys. Its consolidated net profit amounted to 278 million zlotys in 2013. ($1 = 3.0214 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Says SPV which was set up with Japan-based unit of Goldman Sachs Group, will sell the trust beneficial rights in a hotel, which is located in Osaka
* Says unit will take out a loan of 750 million yen from ShinGinko Tokyo, Limited, with a term of 10 years, on April 28