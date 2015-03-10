WARSAW, March 10 Delisting Global City Holdings from the Warsaw bourse on current conditions will seriously harm interests of the company's minority shareholders, five Poland-based pension funds which own shares in the firm said on Tuesday.

In February, the board of Global City Holdings, previously known as Cinema City, said they wanted the group to delist from the Warsaw Stock Exchange, offering shareholders around 40 zlotys ($10) per each share.

The funds run by Aviva, ING, Nordea and PZU said the price offered in the buy-back is "significantly" below the fundamental value of the company.

At 1128 GMT the company's shares traded at 42.15 per share. ($1 = 3.8441 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)