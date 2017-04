TYCHY, Poland Feb 11 General Motors Co. plans to invest 250 million euros in diesel engine production at its already existing plant in the Polish city of Tychy, GM Europe's deputy head said on Tuesday.

"General Motors will invest 250 million euros in production of a new 1.6 litre diesel engine for cars made for the entire group," Peter Thom told a news conference.

He added that the production of the engines, likely to roll out about 200.000 units per year, should start in 2017.