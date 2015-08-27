WARSAW Aug 27 Goldman Sachs said on Thursday it will hire "several hundred" employees for its Warsaw-based technology and operations units over the next three years.

"In a strategic decision, the firm will now expand its footprint in Warsaw. The expansion will be realized in a phased approach over the next three years," said Goldman Sachs spokesman for central and eastern Europe, Adib Sisani.

The U.S. bank has had an office in Warsaw since 2011, including a small technology unit. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Wiktor Szary)