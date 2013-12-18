WARSAW Dec 18 Slovenian household appliance maker Gorenje said on Wednesday it raised nearly 17 million euros from a secondary public offer on the Warsaw bourse, well below the 45 million euros it was seeking to raise.

The company said it had raised a total of 27 million euros, but 10 million euros of that was raised via a conversion of debt into shares in August with Japan's Panasonic Corp, and so was not part of the Warsaw offer.

The company, already listed in Slovenia, plans to debut on the Warsaw bourse at the end of this year.

Initially Gorenje said it was offering 10.44 million new shares which - if all were sold - would constitute 36 percent of the company's increased capital. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Christian Lowe)