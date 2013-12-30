WARSAW Dec 30 Slovenian household appliance maker Gorenje fell 9 percent at its Warsaw bourse debut on Monday, after it raised far less than planned at its secondary listing on the region's largest equity market.

Gorenje, already listed in Slovenia, raised nearly 17 million euros ($23.42 million) in Warsaw, well below the 45 million it was seeking.

Market insiders said Slovenia's economic problems were a factor in putting off investors.

Slovenia is struggling to avoid following Cyprus, Ireland, Greece, Portugal and Spain in seeking an international bailout to keep its economy afloat, with the World Bank expecting it to shrink by 1.0 percent next year. ($1 = 0.7258 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)