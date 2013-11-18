WARSAW Nov 18 Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk
will probably announce changes to his cabinet this week, earlier
than expected, local media reported on Monday, to try to boost
his party's flagging fortunes before elections.
Tusk is widely expected to replace at least five of his
ministers, including Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski and
Environment Minister Marcin Korolec.
The move, exactly halfway through the government's four-year
term, would be aimed at rebuilding confidence in Tusk's Civic
Platform (PO) party and preparing it for regional polls next
year and a parliamentary election in 2015.
He had been expected to make the changes in late November or
early December, but brought the date forward so his announcement
would coincide with a party convention this weekend, when he
hopes to detract attention from divisions, analysts said.
The Civic Platform has been losing public support steadily
for months, largely due to the collapse of economic growth which
saw Poland ride out five years of financial turmoil in Europe
without falling into recession.
The government's ongoing pension changes have worried stock
investors, who say that the limited role of private pension
funds, key investors of the Warsaw bourse, would hit stocks.
More recently, Transport Minister Slawomir Nowak resigned
after prosecutors said he may have broken the law by failing to
declare his ownership of a $6,600 wristwatch. All lawmakers in
Poland must declare possessions worth more than 10,000 zlotys
($3,200).
Nowak, 38, had been tipped by some as a future prime
minister. Earlier this year, Polish media reported on how he had
a fondness for wearing expensive watches, including Swiss brands
such as Hublot and Ulysse Nardin.
($1 = 3.1074 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska, editing by Elizabeth Piper)