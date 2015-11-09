* Conservative PiS party presents new cabinet line-up

* Bank CEO to take economy portfolio, may win extra powers

* Privatisation lawyer nominated as finance minister

* Former ambassador Waszczykowski named for foreign minister (Adds details, quotes)

By Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski

WARSAW, Nov 9 Poland's Eurosceptic conservatives named the respected chief executive of a Spanish-owned bank on Monday to oversee economic policy in a new cabinet that also includes ministers critical of Russia and the European Union.

The Law and Justice party (PiS) won a resounding victory in last month's election, becoming the first party to win an outright majority in Poland since the fall of communism, but investors have been unnerved by its expansionist economic plans.

The plans, including new bank taxes, a massive increase in social spending and a monetary stimulus plan, have driven the Polish zloty to a nine-month low against the euro and bank stocks to their lowest level in 2-1/2 years.

But on Monday Polish stocks rose about 0.4 percent following the announcement that Mateusz Morawiecki, head of BZ WBK bank , will take the helm of a beefed-up economy ministry.

Political analysts said the nomination of the 47-year-old Morawiecki, whose bank is Poland's third largest lender and is owned by Santander, was aimed at providing some credibility to the new government's future policies.

"There will be changes in the economy, there is no question about that," said Marcin Mrowiec, chief economist at Bank Pekao. "In my opinion, Morawiecki will guarantee that the changes are rational. He will tone down the more radical ideas."

Pawel Szalamacha, 46, a privatisation lawyer, was nominated to head the finance ministry, which analysts expect to be stripped of some of its economic policy responsibilities and to focus on tax collection and state finances.

The PiS candidate for prime minister, Beata Szydlo, named her candidates at a joint news conference with party founder and leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who will not join the cabinet.

CONTROVERSY

Lawmaker Antoni Macierewicz was named defence minister. A former anti-communist activist, he served time in prison before 1989 and is a vocal critic of Russia, whose relations with NATO member Poland have become strained due to the Ukraine crisis.

Macierewicz has said Moscow was responsible for the crash of a government plane in 2010 in Russia that killed President Lech Kaczynski - the twin brother of Jaroslaw Kaczynski - and nearly 100 others, including leading PiS lawmakers and top army brass.

Moscow strongly denies the accusation and a Polish government investigation has blamed the crash on pilot error.

Szydlo nominated Witold Waszczykowski, 58, a former ambassador to Iran and deputy ambassador to NATO, for the post of foreign minister.

Waszczykowski has called for a more assertive stance in Poland's relations with the EU and says Poland needs to be firm in its dealings with Germany.

Economists said Morawiecki could provide much-needed economic expertise in the cabinet of the Eurosceptic PiS, which has promised to lower the retirement age and personal taxes without increasing the fiscal deficit.

BZ WBK's market value has risen by about 80 percent since Morawiecki became chief executive in mid-2007.

"Poland needs a strong economy based on Polish, innovative capital," Morawiecki told local media last week. "It is necessary to support small and medium enterprises, because this is where Polish capital is concentrated."

Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is backed by PiS, must now nominates a prime minister - widely expected to be Szydlo - who must then win a parliamentary vote of confidence for her new cabinet - a formality given the PiS majority in the chamber. ($1 = 3.9557 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Gareth Jones)