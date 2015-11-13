UPDATE 4-Nordstrom's comparable sales miss deepens department-store gloom
WARSAW Nov 13 Polish President Andrzej Duda will designate Law and Justice party (PiS) candidate Beata Szydlo as prime minister, private broadcaster TVN24 said late on Thursday without naming its sources.
In last month's election, the eurosceptic PiS became the first party to win an outright majority in parliament since the fall of communism in 1989.
The first sitting of parliament was held on Thursday.
TVN24 also said that the new government would be sworn in on Monday.
The president's office was not immediately available for comment. The PiS party spokeswoman said on public radio that the president may appoint Szydlo on Friday.
"But we have to wait for the president's announcement," Elzbieta Witek said. She also said that the new government would be sworn in at the beginning of next week. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Nick Macfie)
