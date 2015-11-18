* Polish PM pledges tax hikes for banks, supermarkets
* Says will reverse retirement age hike, boost family
benefits
* Wants more money for poorest, elderly
(Adds PM quotes, details)
By Pawel Sobczak and Anna Koper
WARSAW, Nov 18 Poland's new government will
present legislation within 100 days of taking office to fulfil
election pledges that critics say are costly and will jeopardise
public finances, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Wednesday.
In her first policy speech to parliament since her
conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party won an October election
outright, Szydlo outlined sweeping increases in state spending
including higher family benefits and personal tax allowances.
She said new taxes on banks and supermarkets, to be
introduced in early 2016, would help finance the changes but
acknowledged they would marginally increase the fiscal deficit.
"We decisively reject a claim that has weighed on us for the
last 25 years that nothing can be done to improve the well being
of the society, especially the less well-off. It can be done,"
Szydlo said.
"We will treat funds spent on these aims not as spending but
as an investment in the development of the country, in the
development of the society, and families."
Poland embraced liberal market reforms after its transition
from communism in 1989, becoming the European Union's fastest
growing economy in the last decade as it benefited from an
inflow of foreign investment and EU development funds.
But despite a combined 46 percent rise in gross domestic
product since 2005, many Poles remain discontented with their
economic situation as average wages are about a third of their
German equivalents and pockets of poverty remain.
SPENDING
Among the policies Szydlo committed to present within 100
days was a reversal of a 2012 law to gradually raise the
retirement age to 67 years. Szydlo said the retirement age will
go back to 60 years for woman and 65 for men.
The personal tax allowance will be increased by 160 percent,
to 8,000 zlotys, she said, while new programmes will pay
families with two or more children 500 zlotys per month for each
child and give people aged over 75 free medicines.
A minimum hourly wage of 12 zlotys ($3.01) will also be set,
said Szydlo, whose Eurosceptic PiS holds overall majorities in
both chambers of parliament and the presidency.
"In the campaign .. we have promised to implement a good
change. The change will consist in allowing the highest possible
number of Poles to benefit from economic development," she said.
The prime minister also said her government would cut the
corporate income tax rate for small firms to 15 percent from 19
percent, but did not say when.
Szydlo did not explain how the new policies, which the
central bank and former finance minister have roughly estimated
could cost more than 35 billion zlotys ($8.77 billion) a year,
will be financed.
PiS lawmakers have previously said the party expects to
raise about 23 billion zlotys per year from improved tax
collection, 5 billion zlotys from a tax on bank assets and 3.5
billion from the supermarket tax.
Many economists have criticised PiS's fiscal plans, saying
the planned spending increases exceed potential new revenues.
"The implementation of these policies will be slowed down if
it turns out that it is impossible to reach the planned increase
in budget revenue," predicted Rafal Benecki, chief economist at
ING in Warsaw.
"UNREALISTIC"
Even more controversial is a PiS pledge to foster growth by
injecting over 1 trillion zlotys ($250 billion) -- roughly half
Poland's gross domestic product -- into the economy using EU
funds, state and private sector resources and central bank cash.
"This is absolutely unrealistic," said Millennium economist
Urszula Krynska.
But with parliament and President Andrzej Duda due to choose
eight out of 10 central bank policymakers when their terms end
early next year, the government could induce the central bank to
launch a programme of cheap loans for commercial banks.
The programme, modelled on the European Central Bank's
long-term refinancing operations, or LTROs, could be a way of
priming the economy without breaching a constitutional limit on
debt set at 60 percent of GDP or the EU's 3 percent of GDP
deficit ceiling.
"We are talking about the LTRO programme, which is being
used in Europe," Szydlo said during her policy speech. "We are
talking about low-interest loans modelled on ECB solutions."
The ECB's LTROs were introduced after the financial crisis
of 2008 to prevent bank lending from freezing up.
Szydlo did not repeat weekend comments by her interior
minister that Poland was unwilling to accept migrants from the
Middle East under European Union relocation quotas without
strong security guarantees following the Friday's Paris attacks.
($1 = 3.9900 zlotys)
(Reporting by Anna Koper and Pawel Sobczak, writing by Marcin
Goclowski and Marcin Goettig; Editing by Catherine Evans)