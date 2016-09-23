(Adds background, quotes, details)
WARSAW, Sept 23 Poland's prime minister said on
Friday she would announce a reshuffle next week, saying time was
up for "the golden boys", a reference to young male politicians
in the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party who have rapidly built
careers in business and politics.
"There will be changes in the government," Beata Szydlo told
public radio. "I will inform (the public) next week about what
the systemic and personnel changes will be," she said.
Her words, almost a year after the conservative and
eurosceptic PiS party won election, suggested a major shake-up.
She did not say which ministers may be axed, though a local
tabloid Fakt on Friday saw Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha as
a likely victim.
PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who exerts huge influence
behind the scenes, indicated earlier this year that he was not
satisfied with Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski and Health
Minister Konstanty Radziwill.
There was also fresh speculation that Kaczynski, who earlier
this year described the Szydlo government as an "experiment",
might step into the top government job.
"I would be glad if there was a change and Jaroslaw
Kaczynski became the prime minister. I appreciate Szydlo, but
Kaczynski is the highest class politician," Marek Suski, a
senior member of PiS told private Radio Zet on Friday.
STATE-RUN FIRMS
Poland suffered its biggest contraction in investment for
almost four years in the second quarter of this year, data
showed in August, as political uncertainty discouraged firms
from spending at a time of reduced European Union aid.
The planned government reshuffle follows the dismissal last
week of Treasury Minister Dawid Jackiewicz.
Szydlo has said she dismissed Jackiewicz as part of a wider
plan to close the ministry down. But before her decision
Jackiewicz had been criticised by some PiS politicians for
appointing his colleagues as executives and managers in some of
the state-run firms.
Szydlo's reference to "golden boys" was tipped at PiS male
current and former politicians and managers in state-run firms
in their 30s or 40s, who have made quick careers since the PiS
rose to power as well as managers who ran firms when the Civic
Party (PO) and its coalition partner PSL were in power.
"There has been too much information regarding the state-run
companies which has raised our concerns. (...) Ownership control
has to be strengthened. The time of golden boys in state-run
companies, as it was in the time of PO and PSL, is at an end,"
Szydlo told public radio.
Jackiewicz has supervised such companies as copper producer
KGHM, chemical maker and insurer PZU
. Sources told Reuters that he had planned to fire
KGHM's chief executive officer Krzysztof Skora.
Local media reported that the minister's dismissal could
also be followed by reshuffle in refiner Lotos, as
well as in utilities Tauron and PGE.
