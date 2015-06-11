* Ruling party trailing opponents in polls
* Four months left until parliamentary election
* Government was damaged last year by leaked tapes affair
WARSAW, June 11 Supporters of Polish Prime
Minister Ewa Kopacz praised her mettle on Thursday after she
purged senior figures from her government, but she may have
acted too late to stop her party losing power in a parliamentary
election later this year.
Kopacz said the purge was prompted by new leaks relating to
the secret recording of senior officials drinking expensive wine
in Warsaw restaurants, making profane remarks about colleagues
and hatching political schemes.
Yet the secret "waiter-gate" tapes had emerged almost
exactly 12 months ago, under Kopacz's predecessor Donald Tusk,
and the damage to voter confidence in their governing Civic
Platform party had already been done.
"Ewa Kopacz has done what Donald Tusk should have done a
year ago," said a senior Civic Platform politician who spoke to
Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The latest set of leaks do not appear to have contained
anything substantially new or damaging for the government, but
what has changed since last year is that the governing party is
trailing in the opinion polls and has only four months to turn
its fortunes around before the election.
"It could be argued that the reaction to the scandal came
too late," RBS wrote in a research note.
It said the ruling party's problems were bad for market
sentiment, because the opposition Law and Justice party which is
now favourite to form the next government is viewed by many
investors as less business-friendly.
Kopacz, at a hastily-convened press conference late on
Wednesday, announced the resignations of three ministers, three
deputy ministers, and the speaker of parliament. She also said a
new prosecutor-general was needed, and demoted the official who
oversees Poland's intelligence services.
Several of the officials who were removed had featured in
the secret tapes, and Kopacz said they needed to leave office to
restore voters' trust in her party.
DRIVEN BY FEAR?
Kopacz said she had a "difficult conversation" with Radoslaw
Sikorski, the speaker of parliament and highest profile casualty
of the purge, before he agreed to step down.
A government spokeswoman said it had taken Kopacz about half
a day to decide on the clear-out in her administration. In a
sign of the hurried circumstances, there were no replacements
ready for the fired officials. They are to be named next week.
"Such a sharp reaction may well show determination" from
Kopacz's party, said Nomura analyst Peter Montalto.
"But also fear at its current polling position and the need
to claw back additional support from weary traditional
supporters of the party."
An opinion poll by TNS Polska on Wednesday, conducted before
the purge was announced, gave Civic Platform 24 percent support,
a long way adrift of the conservative opposition Law and
Justice, which had 32 percent.
Former prime minister Tusk, now president of the European
Union's highest decision-making body the European Council, said
his hand-picked successor Kopacz had done the right thing.
"She really is a tough, powerful and resilient politician,"
he said on the sidelines of a summit in Brussels.
The government does have some tools in its armoury to win
over voters. It has promised an increase in the minimum wage,
and is expected to make a raft of voter-friendly spending
commitments at is party convention later this month.
However, none of the spending increases will take effect
until next year, after the fate of the government will have been
decided in the election.
