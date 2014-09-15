* Ewa Kopacz hand-picked as next prime minister
* But a rival plans to seek leadership of the party
* Kopacz ally calls rival's challenge "a low blow"
* Neutralising threat will test new PM's diplomatic skills
By Pawel Sobczak and Wiktor Szary
WARSAW, Sept 15 The most urgent task in Polish
prime minister-designate Ewa Kopacz's in-tray is to deal with an
internal challenge to her leadership that, if mishandled, could
bring down the government in eastern Europe's biggest economic
power.
Kopacz must find a way to persuade Grzegorz Schetyna -- a
long-time rival inside the ruling Civic Platform -- to fall back
into line, without pushing him into leaving the party before
next year's election.
"It's a low blow, struck at a time when Ewa needs to focus
on leading the government," a senior Civic Platform figure who
is close to Kopacz said of Schetyna's announcement last Tuesday
that he will seek the party leadership.
Kopacz, the speaker of parliament, was anointed by her
centre-right party to take over as prime minister from Donald
Tusk, who has been appointed as chief of the European Council.
She is expected to start her new job next week.
Schetyna tried several times to challenge Tusk but was
sidelined. When he lost his job as speaker of parliament, it was
Kopacz who replaced him, and later she took his job as the Civic
Platform's first deputy leader.
If Schetyna goes ahead with his leadership bid, that would
undermine Kopacz, as the prime minister by tradition also heads
the party. The worst case scenario, though unlikely, is that
Schetyna and his faction quit the party, wiping out the
governing coalition's majority and forcing an early election.
Resolving this sort of awkward conundrum was Tusk's forte.
He clocked up a record seven years in office by using skilful
diplomacy to keep warring factions in his own party at bay.
Investors poured billions of dollars into Poland after Tusk
broke a long cycle of short-lived governments, creating
political stability, and they are watching closely - wary of a
return to the bad old days.
Kopacz, 57, has a different personality to Tusk. According
to people who have worked with her, she is blunt and prone to
displays of anger if things do not go her way.
"The Prime Minister (Tusk) definitely has more finesse,"
said a source who worked with Kopacz in her previous role as
health minister.
"Ewa can't charm like that ... she is definitely more
direct" said the source, noting that Kopacz had been an
effective minister.
COMPROMISE DEAL
On the policy front, Kopacz is not facing any major
difficulties. She has said she will focus on implementing the
agenda set out by Tusk, her mentor.
Government finances are stable, the economy is in a slow but
steady recovery, and there are no big initiatives planned
between now and the next election.
Continuity in economic policy will be assured by Jan
Krzysztof Bielecki, who was the senior economic advisor to Tusk
and is likely to perform a similar, or perhaps even more
prominent, role under Kopacz.
Keeping her party together may be a greater challenge.
A senior ally of Schetyna inside Civic Platform, speaking on
condition of anonymity, acknowledged that "it will be a
difficult time" but he did not think the party would split.
Leading party figures say they hope a compromise can be
reached by giving important posts to Schetyna and his faction in
the new cabinet which Kopacz is pulling together.
"She's a skilful politician. I don't rule out close
cooperation with people from that camp," said the senior Civic
Platform source who is close to Kopacz.
TUSK'S PROTEGE
In her career so far, Kopacz has moved in Tusk's shadow. She
is a doctor by profession and when she first entered parliament
in 2001, other lawmakers sought her out for advice on ailments,
and for prescriptions.
When Tusk's sister Sonia suffered a serious stroke, Kopacz
became involved in her treatment, Polish media have reported,
even accompanying her in an ambulance between hospitals and
eventually to Berlin, where Sonia underwent surgery.
When Tusk became prime minister in 2007, he made Kopacz
health minister. One of her decisions in that post suggested
though that she was more than just Tusk's protégé.
A year after Kopacz became a minister, a 14-year-old girl
and her mother went to hospital in Lublin, south-eastern Poland,
to ask for an abortion.
She was legally eligible for an abortion, according to the
European Court of Human Rights, because she was pregnant after
being raped.
But, in staunchly Roman Catholic Poland, she was refused an
abortion in several hospitals in Lublin and Warsaw, and
confidential details of her case were continually leaked to
anti-abortion activists who followed her around the country.
The abortion was performed after Kopacz's ministry sent a
car to drive the girl and her mother secretly to Gdansk where
officials had arranged for the procedure to be carried out.
Afterwards, some Catholic clergymen said that Kopacz should
be excommunicated. More liberal Poles saw the episode as
evidence that Kopacz was a woman of principle.
(Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Louise Ireland)