WARSAW, June 10 Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz
said on Wednesday that the treasury minister, the speaker of
parliament, and the ministers for health and sport had tendered
their resignations.
She said she wanted to restore voter trust in the ruling
Civic Platform party, which is trailing in the opinion polls
four months before a parliamentary election.
She also said a new prosecutor-general was needed to resolve
the case of a leak last year of audio tapes of senior government
officials having private conversations in two Warsaw
restaurants.
