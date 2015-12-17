* Polish government accused of undemocratic behaviour
* Opponents fault crackdown on courts, media
* Limited appetite in Brussels for confronting Poland
By Justyna Pawlak and Wiktor Szary
WARSAW, Dec 17 Poland's opposition and the
ruling conservatives agree on one thing: there is a kinship
between Warsaw's new government and that of Prime Minister
Viktor Orban, who critics accuse of stretching the boundaries of
democracy.
Orban has locked horns with Hungary's European partners over
economic policies and political freedoms for years, most
recently with a hard line on the refugee crisis that led to the
construction of a steel fence along the southern border to keep
migrants out.
Conservatives in Poland, a country long considered one of
the strongest supporters of the European Union among the former
Soviet bloc states, appear to be following his lead.
Like Orban, the new administration believes it needs to
strengthen its hold over state institutions and the media to
ensure the country's voice is heard abroad and the benefits of
economic progress are shared more evenly.
Using nationalist rhetoric, they dismiss criticism from the
opposition and the EU, saying they have a broad mandate to
redesign Poland's young democracy to reflect the country's
Catholic values and independence from Brussels.
EU diplomats say the Law and Justice (PiS) party of Jaroslaw
Kaczynski, twin brother of late president Lech, may be crossing
a line where European values that bind the bloc together are
under threat.
The foreign minister of Luxembourg, which holds the rotating
EU presidency, said this week that while the choice of Polish
voters must be respected, there were limits.
"Poland really should stand for rejecting all undemocratic
tendencies ... But the new government is clearly taking
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as its model," Jean
Asselborn told German magazine Der Spiegel.
"If European fundamental rights are upended, then it's not
interference in the internal affairs of a member state, it's a
concern for all of us."
For Kaczynski and PiS, his brainchild which swept to power
by a wide margin in October after capturing the presidency in
May, comparisons with Hungary are welcome.
"I remember how chairman Kaczynski was mocked when he said
that we'll have a Budapest in Poland," said Piotr Glinski, the
most senior government official after Prime Minister Beata
Szydlo, referring to remarks Kaczynski made in 2011.
"And now? We do have that Budapest -- in the right sense of
the word," he told Reuters.
"We don't agree with each and every one of Hungary's
policies. There are differences, but that doesn't mean there are
no shared interests. The support of the Hungarian nation for
Orban is still very strong. Just like the Poles' support for
Kaczynski's policies."
"CREEPING COUP"
Similarities between PiS and Orban's right-wing Fidesz party
run deep, both in personality and policy.
Kaczynski's combative style is a match for Orban's fiery
rhetoric and reliance on a close circle of party loyalists.
Since taking power, PiS has sought to stamp its authority on
the constitutional court to quell any potential opposition to
its plans to overhaul the retirement system and the media.
Within days, it replaced the heads of all intelligence
services and scrapped the rotating chairmanship of parliament's
intelligence committee with opposition groups.
Orban has packed his constitutional court with Fidesz-backed
candidates since 2010, building a majority in the tribunal. PiS
has yet to overcome legal obstacles to installing its own judges
in Poland's constitutional court.
"What happened in Hungary took over a year. Here it took 12
days," Grzegorz Schetyna, foreign minister in the previous
government of the centrist Civic Platform (PO), told public
radio.
"What we have here is Budapest cubed, fast-tracked," said
Schetyna, who has called the government's defiance of the
constitutional court a "creeping coup d'etat".
European Parliament chief Martin Schulz used similar
language, telling a German radio station that developments in
Poland resembled a coup. Warsaw has demanded an apology.
But the fact remains that the EU's repeated efforts to rein
in Fidesz have yielded limited results, and diplomats say there
is also little appetite in EU capitals for an early clash with
Poland.
The main European governments hope Polish democracy will be
strong enough to self-correct, and are keen to enlist PiS' help
on pressing issues such as the refugee crisis and Britain's
renegotiation of the terms of its EU membership, diplomats say.
Some Western allies that have criticised Hungary may also be
more inclined give some leeway to Poland in view of Warsaw's
deep-running distrust of Russia, as opposed to Budapest's close
economic links with Moscow.
MEDIA CONTROL
One crucial similarity between Orban and Kaczynski is their
approach to the media.
Orban's party established a firm grip on the state media
early on, clearing out many senior executives and hundreds of
staffers and imposing strict regulations on all media outlets.
Restrictions were eased only after EU intervention.
But current and former state media journalists say
executives have created a culture that discourages tough
questioning and employees who dissent are moved aside.
PiS has also long aimed to overhaul rules on public
broadcasters to ensure they defend what it defines as national
interests. The party has yet to present a bill on the matter but
has already signalled plans to "depoliticise" the state media
and lay off journalists deemed to be politically affiliated.
It has also signalled that foreign ownership of private news
outlets should be curbed, although senior officials admit that
would be hard to achieve without breaking the law. It would also
run counter to Poland's deeply-rooted tradition of an
independent press, which played a vital role in the country's
political transition.
Foreign owners include Germany's Bauer Media, owner of most
listened-to Polish radio RMF, and Swiss-German Ringier Axel
Springer, owner of Poland's bestselling tabloid Fakt.
"What we want is to change the proportion (of Polish versus
foreign-owned media). The current situation is pathological,
skewed," said Glinski, who is also culture minister responsible
for media policy. "But I don't see how we can do it."
PiS lawmakers have also drafted a bill limiting the immunity
of the civic rights' ombudsman and the Supreme Audit Chamber
head, a move which could make the two positions more vulnerable
to political pressure.
"Like Orban, Kaczynski believes that the rule of majority
cannot be constrained by the rule of law," said Jan Kubik,
Director of the UCL School of Slavonic and East European Studies
in London.
SHARED SYMBOLISM
PiS officials are encouraged by Orban's unshakeable
popularity in Hungary.
Fidesz won election in 2010 and was re-elected in 2014.
Orban's ratings have risen further on the back of his hardline
anti-migrant policies, a stance also shared by PiS.
Glinski said support for PiS is deeply rooted in anger over
the liberal establishment's disconnect from the public.
In Hungary, Socialist Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsany lost
power after admitting in 2006 in leaked tapes that he had lied
about the state of the budget to win an election.
The previous centrist government in Poland saw its
popularity slide in part because of leaked recordings of senior
officials drinking expensive wine in Warsaw restaurants, making
profane remarks about colleagues and hatching political plots.
"In both countries the process looked exactly the same.
First there were tapes ... and only a few years later Orban took
power. In Poland it looked similar," Glinski told Reuters.
Both parties also share a penchant for symbolism.
In one of its first decisions, the PiS government took its
cue from Budapest in removing the EU flag, once cherished as a
symbol of Warsaw's western course, from the government's media
room. The symbolic gesture followed a Fidesz decision to remove
the EU flag from the parliament building last year.
"We've agreed a rule that remarks after the Polish cabinet
session will be made against the backdrop of the most beautiful,
white-and-red flags," Prime Minister Szydlo told reporters.
