WARSAW, Sept 10 A rival of outgoing Polish Prime
Minister Donald Tusk has said he will seek the leadership of
Tusk's party, the first sign of cracks appearing in the ruling
coalition now that Tusk is leaving for a senior job in Brussels.
Grzegorz Schetyna was sidelined by Tusk after making
previous challenges for leadership of the Civic Platform party.
He said with Tusk now leaving the scene it was time for him to
try again to win election as party leader.
That could create problems for the person hand-picked by
Tusk to take over as prime minister, parliamentary speaker Ewa
Kopacz. The convention in Polish politics is that the prime
minister is also leader of their party.
"A year ago I did not put my candidacy forward against
Donald Tusk as that would have led to divisions within the
Platform," Schetyna told the TVN24 broadcaster late on Tuesday.
"Today, or tomorrow, or the next day, the situation will be
different."
"When elections for party leader come up, I am ready to
stand in those elections. This is not a crusade, or to break up
the party, but simply a desire to present a certain vision."
UNCERTAINTY
Tusk is credited with overseeing unprecedented political
stability in Poland, a factor that has reassured investors and
helped the former Communist country become Europe's sixth
biggest economy.
After seven years as prime minister, he has been appointed
to take over from Herman Van Rompuy as President of the European
Council. The job involves steering policy meetings of EU leaders
and trying to forge consensus among the 28 member states.
Tusk's departure for Brussels marks the start of a period of
uncertainty for Poland.
Some figures inside the ruling coalition have questioned if
Kopacz, a paediatrician by training, can maintain party unity
and lead the Civic Platform to victory in a parliamentary
election scheduled for late 2015.
Tusk set the handover of power in motion on Tuesday when he
handed in his resignation letter to President Bronislaw
Komorowski. The president is expected to formally accept the
resignation on Thursday and then invite Kopacz for talks on
forming a new government.
She said on Wednesday that her new cabinet would be sworn in
by the president next week. It will submit to a vote of
confidence in parliament, where the ruling coalition has a
majority, after Sept. 26, Kopacz said.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Christian Lowe;
Editing by Toby Chopra)