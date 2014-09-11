WARSAW, Sept 11 Polish Finance Minister Mateusz
Szczurek may lose his job in a Cabinet reshuffle expected in the
next few days, a senior member of the ruling Civic Platform
party said on Thursday.
The departure of Prime Minister Donald Tusk for a new job as
chief of the European Council in Brussels has triggered changes
in the Cabinet line-up. Tusk has anointed parliamentary speaker
Ewa Kopacz as his replacement.
Jacek Protasiewicz, head of the Civic Platform party in the
Lower Silesia region, said in a radio interview when asked about
the finance minister's job: "I think that in this area, you'll
see a positive change."
"There can be a very positive surprise, especially for the
electorate waiting for Civic Platform to return to its roots in
terms of program," Protasiewicz told private radio station RMF
FM.
In an interview with Reuters earlier this week, Szczurek
declined to say if he would keep his job in the new Cabinet
under Kopacz's leadership.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)