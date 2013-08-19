China's securities regulator stresses need for market stability
BEIJING, April 15 The head of China's securities regulator said on Saturday that stock exchange overseers must "brandish the sword" and combat any activities that disturb market order.
WARSAW Aug 19 The Warsaw bourse operator GPW agreed to buy 30 percent of UK-based Aquis Exchange for 5 million pounds ($7.8 million) as part of its expansion plan, the company said on Monday.
Aquis, launched in October, awaits regulatory approval to operate a pan-European equities trading exchange.
Warsaw bourse, which is the largest stock exchange in central and eastern Europe, announced its plans to buy the stake in Aquis earlier this month. ($1 = 0.6405 British pounds) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Keiron Henderson)
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.