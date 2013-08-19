WARSAW Aug 19 The Warsaw bourse operator GPW agreed to buy 30 percent of UK-based Aquis Exchange for 5 million pounds ($7.8 million) as part of its expansion plan, the company said on Monday.

Aquis, launched in October, awaits regulatory approval to operate a pan-European equities trading exchange.

Warsaw bourse, which is the largest stock exchange in central and eastern Europe, announced its plans to buy the stake in Aquis earlier this month. ($1 = 0.6405 British pounds) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Keiron Henderson)