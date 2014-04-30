BRIEF-Southwest Georgia Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.42
* Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation reports record earnings per share for 2017 first quarter
WARSAW, April 30 The consolidated net profit of the Warsaw Stock Exchange fell an annual 11 percent in the first quarter of 2014 as a result of higher operating costs, the bourse said in a statement on Wednesday.
The first-quarter operating profit fell to 41.9 million zlotys ($13.79 million) from 43.1 million zlotys a year before. ($1 = 3.0392 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Kim Coghill)
JUBA, April 25 South Sudan has secured $106 million from the World Bank and the African Development Bank, in part to pay for food imports as millions face starvation and to fund the construction of a road to trade partner Kenya, its finance minister said.