WARSAW, Sept 30 Polish chipboard maker Grajewo
confirmed on Wednesday it has hired advisers for its
0.92 billion zloty ($244 million) share issue aimed at raising
cash for a takeover of its parent company, German wood products
firm Pfleiderer Service.
"Deutsche Bank has been mandated as financial
adviser, sole global coordinator and joint bookrunner on the
deal, Lazard as financial adviser, and BNP Paribas
as financial adviser and joint bookrunner," Grajewo
said, confirming an earlier Reuters story.
Other advisers include Commerzbank and its Polish
arm mBank, PKO BP, BDM Dom Maklerski, BZ WBK
, and Trigon.
Grajewo said it plans to finalise the transaction at the end
of 2015.
Sources have said the issue was planned for the second part
of October, but some investors were concerned about the timing,
as Poland is due to hold general elections in late October that
may bring a major change to the political scene.
"I don't think it is about politics, but rather about the
climate on the stock market," a senior financial source said on
Wednesday.
Warsaw bourse's main index hit a one-month low on
Tuesday amid concerns over a slowing Chinese economy.
Under the new ownership structure, Grajewo would be
dominated by Polish investors, mainly investment and pension
funds, effectively ending German control.
($1 = 3.7676 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Adrian Croft)