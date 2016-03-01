WARSAW, March 1 Poland suffered very limited recession between 2012 and 2013, according to revised statistical office data that undermine the country's declared status as the only EU member to have avoided contraction in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

The revised data show that in the first quarter of 2013 Poland's seasonally adjusted gross domestic product declined by 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter against a 0.1-percent rise reported earlier.

The Polish economy contracted by 0.3 percent in the last quarter of 2012, fulfilling the technical requirement of having two consecutive quarters of contraction that signify recession.

The statistics office said the revision was so small that it couldn't rule out a future amendment back into growth territory.

"Revisions (of this size) ... are common," it said in a statement. "In this particular case, a limited revision amounts to a qualitative change which is being interpreted as significant.

"The change should be interpreted as amounting to zero growth rather than a clear indication of recession, or its lack."

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat updated its database based on Poland's revision, its spokeswoman said.

